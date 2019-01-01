ñol

Daito Trust Construction
(OTCPK:DIFTY)
22.04
0.20[0.92%]
24.0615
2.0215[9.17%]
Day High/Low21.83 - 22.36
52 Week High/Low21.01 - 31.8
Open / Close22.36 / 22.04
Float / Outstanding- / 272.2M
Vol / Avg.20.4K / 42.3K
Mkt Cap6B
P/E11
50d Avg. Price24.1
Div / Yield1.09/4.93%
Payout Ratio47.35
EPS71.39
Total Float-

Daito Trust Construction (OTC:DIFTY), Key Statistics

Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.3B
Trailing P/E
11
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.49
Price / Book (mrq)
2.15
Price / EBITDA
6.44
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.65
Earnings Yield
9.09%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.25
Tangible Book value per share
9.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
577.4B
Total Assets
936.1B
Total Liabilities
577.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.02
Gross Margin
16.07%
Net Margin
4.94%
EBIT Margin
7.2%
EBITDA Margin
8.4%
Operating Margin
6.87%