QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
580.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
58.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA is a Spain-based company that operates discount food retail stores. In addition to food, the company also offers personal care and hygiene products, cosmetics, baby-related products, and others. The company conducts business through self-owned stores and franchise stores. The company operates stores through three formats of discount business, supermarket business, and Clarel business, with discount business as the major format. The company introduces private-label brands, such as DIA, Bonté, Basic Cosmetics, BabySmile, and AS, and the own-brand products contributing around half of the company's sales. The company operates stores in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, and China, with over half of the stores in Spain.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Distribuidora Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Distribuidora (DIDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Distribuidora (OTCEM: DIDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Distribuidora's (DIDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Distribuidora.

Q

What is the target price for Distribuidora (DIDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Distribuidora

Q

Current Stock Price for Distribuidora (DIDAF)?

A

The stock price for Distribuidora (OTCEM: DIDAF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:46:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Distribuidora (DIDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Distribuidora.

Q

When is Distribuidora (OTCEM:DIDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Distribuidora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Distribuidora (DIDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Distribuidora.

Q

What sector and industry does Distribuidora (DIDAF) operate in?

A

Distribuidora is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.