Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA is a Spain-based company that operates discount food retail stores. In addition to food, the company also offers personal care and hygiene products, cosmetics, baby-related products, and others. The company conducts business through self-owned stores and franchise stores. The company operates stores through three formats of discount business, supermarket business, and Clarel business, with discount business as the major format. The company introduces private-label brands, such as DIA, Bonté, Basic Cosmetics, BabySmile, and AS, and the own-brand products contributing around half of the company's sales. The company operates stores in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, and China, with over half of the stores in Spain.