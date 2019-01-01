QQQ
Range
22.5 - 23.14
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.95 - 27.1
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.14
P/E
-
EPS
-7.85
Shares
94.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DIC Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The printing inks segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells inks used for publishing as well as inks and adhesives used for packaging. The polymers segment sells synthetic resins used in electronics and automobiles. The fine chemicals segment sells liquid crystals used for televisions and monitors as well as pigments for color filters. The application materials segment sells industrial adhesive tape as well as materials used for coating, printing, and molding.

Analyst Ratings

DIC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DIC (DICCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DIC (OTCPK: DICCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DIC's (DICCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DIC.

Q

What is the target price for DIC (DICCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DIC

Q

Current Stock Price for DIC (DICCF)?

A

The stock price for DIC (OTCPK: DICCF) is $22.5 last updated Today at 4:41:01 PM.

Q

Does DIC (DICCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DIC.

Q

When is DIC (OTCPK:DICCF) reporting earnings?

A

DIC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DIC (DICCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DIC.

Q

What sector and industry does DIC (DICCF) operate in?

A

DIC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.