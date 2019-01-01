DIC Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The printing inks segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells inks used for publishing as well as inks and adhesives used for packaging. The polymers segment sells synthetic resins used in electronics and automobiles. The fine chemicals segment sells liquid crystals used for televisions and monitors as well as pigments for color filters. The application materials segment sells industrial adhesive tape as well as materials used for coating, printing, and molding.