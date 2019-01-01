Daibiru Corpo is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in real estate services. The company has four core businesses: office building leasing, property management, residential property leasing, and a real estate agency. The company owns and leases properties to address various customer needs, such as offices, hotel buildings, retail complexes, apartments, and condominiums. The company generates the majority of total revenue from its leasing business, with the rest from other businesses. The company focuses its business in Japan, and also has a presence in overseas markets, such as Vietnam.