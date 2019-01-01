QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.39/1.03%
52 Wk
27.12 - 38
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
31.95
Open
-
P/E
31.9
EPS
33.72
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Daibiru Corpo is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in real estate services. The company has four core businesses: office building leasing, property management, residential property leasing, and a real estate agency. The company owns and leases properties to address various customer needs, such as offices, hotel buildings, retail complexes, apartments, and condominiums. The company generates the majority of total revenue from its leasing business, with the rest from other businesses. The company focuses its business in Japan, and also has a presence in overseas markets, such as Vietnam.

Daibiru Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daibiru (DIBUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daibiru (OTCPK: DIBUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daibiru's (DIBUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daibiru.

Q

What is the target price for Daibiru (DIBUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daibiru

Q

Current Stock Price for Daibiru (DIBUY)?

A

The stock price for Daibiru (OTCPK: DIBUY) is $38 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 15:03:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daibiru (DIBUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Daibiru (OTCPK:DIBUY) reporting earnings?

A

Daibiru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daibiru (DIBUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daibiru.

Q

What sector and industry does Daibiru (DIBUY) operate in?

A

Daibiru is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.