ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Danaher
(NYSE:DHR)
266.55
14.84[5.90%]
At close: May 27
266.49
-0.0600[-0.02%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low254.05 - 266.88
52 Week High/Low233.71 - 333.96
Open / Close255.5 / 266.49
Float / Outstanding648.3M / 727.1M
Vol / Avg.2.9M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap193.8B
P/E31.28
50d Avg. Price268.44
Div / Yield1/0.38%
Payout Ratio10.33
EPS2.35
Total Float648.3M

Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Key Statistics

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
215.1B
Trailing P/E
31.28
Forward P/E
25.77
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.98
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.18
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.49
Price / Book (mrq)
4.5
Price / EBITDA
19.5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
21.34
Earnings Yield
3.2%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.92
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
59.26
Tangible Book value per share
-27.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
37B
Total Assets
83.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.01
Gross Margin
61.2%
Net Margin
21.9%
EBIT Margin
28%
EBITDA Margin
35.35%
Operating Margin
28.25%