Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
455.9M
Outstanding
Global Strategic Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Natural gas operations; Leasing business and Independent financial advisory. It generates maximum revenue from the Natural gas operations segment. The Natural gas operations segment includes investment in natural gas projects, sales of natural gas, natural gas cooking appliance and accessories, and pipeline installation. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Global Strategic Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Strategic Gr (OTCPK: DHKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Strategic Gr's (DHKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Strategic Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Strategic Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF)?

A

The stock price for Global Strategic Gr (OTCPK: DHKCF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Oct 22 2019 15:55:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Strategic Gr.

Q

When is Global Strategic Gr (OTCPK:DHKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Strategic Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Strategic Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Strategic Gr (DHKCF) operate in?

A

Global Strategic Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.