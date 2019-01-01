|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global Strategic Gr (OTCPK: DHKCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Global Strategic Gr.
There is no analysis for Global Strategic Gr
The stock price for Global Strategic Gr (OTCPK: DHKCF) is $0.02 last updated Tue Oct 22 2019 15:55:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Global Strategic Gr.
Global Strategic Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Global Strategic Gr.
Global Strategic Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.