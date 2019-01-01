ñol

D.R. Horton
(NYSE:DHI)
74.70
1.84[2.53%]
At close: May 27
74.50
-0.2000[-0.27%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low72.9 - 74.84
52 Week High/Low64.13 - 110.45
Open / Close73.34 / 74.78
Float / Outstanding246.7M / 352M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap26.3B
P/E5.36
50d Avg. Price72.8
Div / Yield0.9/1.20%
Payout Ratio6.1
EPS4.07
Total Float246.7M

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Key Statistics

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.3B
Trailing P/E
5.36
Forward P/E
4.5
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.35
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.72
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.89
Price / Book (mrq)
1.57
Price / EBITDA
4.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.62
Earnings Yield
18.64%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.08
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
47.65
Tangible Book value per share
47.17
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.6B
Total Assets
26.7B
Total Liabilities
9.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.55
Gross Margin
32.12%
Net Margin
17.96%
EBIT Margin
23.43%
EBITDA Margin
23.68%
Operating Margin
23.43%