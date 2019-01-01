ñol

Desarrolladora Homex
(OTCEM:DHHXF)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 12
0.0002
0.0001[100.00%]
After Hours: 4:17PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.9K
Mkt Cap778.3K
P/E0.01
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Desarrolladora Homex (OTC:DHHXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Desarrolladora Homex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$285.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Desarrolladora Homex using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Desarrolladora Homex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Desarrolladora Homex (OTCEM:DHHXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Desarrolladora Homex

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Desarrolladora Homex (OTCEM:DHHXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Desarrolladora Homex

Q
What were Desarrolladora Homex’s (OTCEM:DHHXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Desarrolladora Homex

