Range
0.33 - 0.33
Vol / Avg.
10K/13.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
12M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
36.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Diamondhead Casino Corporation plans to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company has no current operations in any state.

Analyst Ratings

Diamondhead Casino Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamondhead Casino (DHCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamondhead Casino (OTCPK: DHCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamondhead Casino's (DHCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diamondhead Casino.

Q

What is the target price for Diamondhead Casino (DHCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamondhead Casino

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamondhead Casino (DHCC)?

A

The stock price for Diamondhead Casino (OTCPK: DHCC) is $0.33 last updated Today at 4:30:06 PM.

Q

Does Diamondhead Casino (DHCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diamondhead Casino.

Q

When is Diamondhead Casino (OTCPK:DHCC) reporting earnings?

A

Diamondhead Casino does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diamondhead Casino (DHCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamondhead Casino.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamondhead Casino (DHCC) operate in?

A

Diamondhead Casino is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.