Deep Green Waste
(OTCPK:DGWR)
0.0018
-0.0002[-10.00%]
At close: May 27
0.002
0.0002[11.11%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.03
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding420.1M / 461.5M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 7.4M
Mkt Cap830.7K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Deep Green Waste (OTC:DGWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Deep Green Waste reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$242.9K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Deep Green Waste using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Deep Green Waste Questions & Answers

Q
When is Deep Green Waste (OTCPK:DGWR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deep Green Waste (OTCPK:DGWR)?
A

There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste

Q
What were Deep Green Waste’s (OTCPK:DGWR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste

