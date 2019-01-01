Deep Green Waste (OTC:DGWR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$242.9K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Deep Green Waste using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Deep Green Waste Questions & Answers
When is Deep Green Waste (OTCPK:DGWR) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Deep Green Waste (OTCPK:DGWR)?
There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste
What were Deep Green Waste’s (OTCPK:DGWR) revenues?
There are no earnings for Deep Green Waste
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.