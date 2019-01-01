Dialog Group Bhd provides technical services to the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industry. Its comprehensive range of services includes logistics, engineering and construction, fabrication, and maintenance. Products range from pumps, pipe support, and diagnostic services for upstream operations to multi-purpose dispensers and petrol retail and convenience stores. Dialog Group works on multiple phases of the oil and gas value chain and has several technology partners to enhance solutions. The company's customers are primarily multinational oil majors, national oil companies, and multinational engineering and service providers. It has offices in multiple regions of the world but generates the majority of its revenue in Southeast Asia.