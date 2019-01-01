QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
44.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.84
EPS
0.01
Shares
44.1M
Outstanding
DATA Communications Management Corp is a communication solutions partner that adds value for major companies across North America by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. It pairs customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology and services to power its clients' go-to market strategies. The company helps its clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Analyst Ratings

DATA Comms Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DATA Comms Mgmt (OTCPK: DGPIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DATA Comms Mgmt's (DGPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DATA Comms Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DATA Comms Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF)?

A

The stock price for DATA Comms Mgmt (OTCPK: DGPIF) is $1.02 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:45:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DATA Comms Mgmt.

Q

When is DATA Comms Mgmt (OTCPK:DGPIF) reporting earnings?

A

DATA Comms Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DATA Comms Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does DATA Comms Mgmt (DGPIF) operate in?

A

DATA Comms Mgmt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.