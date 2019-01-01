ñol

Dignity
(OTCGM:DGNYF)
9.15
00
At close: Apr 14
8.5922
-0.5578[-6.10%]
After Hours: 7:37AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 50M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap457.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Dignity (OTC:DGNYF), Dividends

Dignity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dignity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.70%

Annual Dividend

$0.2264

Last Dividend

Sep 21, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dignity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dignity (DGNYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dignity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 26, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Dignity (DGNYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dignity (DGNYF). The last dividend payout was on October 26, 2018 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Dignity (DGNYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dignity (DGNYF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on October 26, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dignity (OTCGM:DGNYF)?
A

Dignity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dignity (DGNYF) was $0.11 and was paid out next on October 26, 2018.

