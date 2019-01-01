QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
457.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
50M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dignity PLC is engaged in the provision of funeral services. The company has three operating segments, including funeral services, crematoria operation, and pre-arranged funeral plans. Funeral services, which generate the majority of revenue, include the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as flowers and memorials. Crematoria services include cremation services and the sale of memorials and burial plots. Pre-arranged funeral plans include the sale of funerals in advance to customers who make their funeral arrangements. The company derives most of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dignity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dignity (DGNYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dignity (OTCGM: DGNYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dignity's (DGNYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dignity.

Q

What is the target price for Dignity (DGNYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dignity

Q

Current Stock Price for Dignity (DGNYF)?

A

The stock price for Dignity (OTCGM: DGNYF) is $9.15 last updated Wed Apr 14 2021 18:20:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dignity (DGNYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Dignity (OTCGM:DGNYF) reporting earnings?

A

Dignity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dignity (DGNYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dignity.

Q

What sector and industry does Dignity (DGNYF) operate in?

A

Dignity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.