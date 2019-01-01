Dignity PLC is engaged in the provision of funeral services. The company has three operating segments, including funeral services, crematoria operation, and pre-arranged funeral plans. Funeral services, which generate the majority of revenue, include the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as flowers and memorials. Crematoria services include cremation services and the sale of memorials and burial plots. Pre-arranged funeral plans include the sale of funerals in advance to customers who make their funeral arrangements. The company derives most of its revenue from the United Kingdom.