Dragoneer Growth Opps
(NASDAQ:DGNU)
9.77
0.01[0.10%]
At close: May 27
9.76
-0.0100[-0.10%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.75 - 9.77
52 Week High/Low9.7 - 10.58
Open / Close9.77 / 9.75
Float / Outstanding43.1M / 53.8M
Vol / Avg.702.8K / 253K
Mkt Cap526M
P/E16.1
50d Avg. Price9.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float43.1M

Dragoneer Growth Opps (NASDAQ:DGNU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Dragoneer Growth Opps reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Dragoneer Growth Opps using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Dragoneer Growth Opps Questions & Answers

Q
When is Dragoneer Growth Opps (NASDAQ:DGNU) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Dragoneer Growth Opps

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Dragoneer Growth Opps (NASDAQ:DGNU)?
A

There are no earnings for Dragoneer Growth Opps

Q
What were Dragoneer Growth Opps’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Dragoneer Growth Opps

