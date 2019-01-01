DigiMedical Solutions Inc is a United States based company engaged in addressing prescription processing and workflow problems and others by offering an integrated digital medical solution connecting the physician, patient and the pharmacist on a HIPAA compliant private network. Its product comprises; digiRX(c) which is a digital prescribing technology that provides the seamless connection between doctors, patients and pharmacist; digiReAuth(c) which is prescription re-authorization/refill product where Doctors, patients and pharmacist prevents time-consuming process of multiple phone calls to get a single prescription re-authorized/refilled; and digiReAuth(c) which handles patients and pharmacy's request with a live person and submits these request to the doctor in real time.