Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
DigiMedical Solutions Inc is a United States based company engaged in addressing prescription processing and workflow problems and others by offering an integrated digital medical solution connecting the physician, patient and the pharmacist on a HIPAA compliant private network. Its product comprises; digiRX(c) which is a digital prescribing technology that provides the seamless connection between doctors, patients and pharmacist; digiReAuth(c) which is prescription re-authorization/refill product where Doctors, patients and pharmacist prevents time-consuming process of multiple phone calls to get a single prescription re-authorized/refilled; and digiReAuth(c) which handles patients and pharmacy's request with a live person and submits these request to the doctor in real time.

DigiMedical Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigiMedical Solutions (OTCEM: DGMS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are DigiMedical Solutions's (DGMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DigiMedical Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DigiMedical Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS)?

A

The stock price for DigiMedical Solutions (OTCEM: DGMS) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 19:36:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigiMedical Solutions.

Q

When is DigiMedical Solutions (OTCEM:DGMS) reporting earnings?

A

DigiMedical Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigiMedical Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does DigiMedical Solutions (DGMS) operate in?

A

DigiMedical Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.