Digiliti Money Group Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service and financial technology solutions. It develops, hosts and maintains software solutions that it licenses to its clients. The company serves three primary markets in the United States: banks, credit unions, and alternative financial services providers. Digiliti also provides mobile money, remote deposit capture, money management for prepaid cards, bill pay in a snap, merchant capture for PC, Mac and mobile users and real-time image verification.