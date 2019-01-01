QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Digiliti Money Group Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service and financial technology solutions. It develops, hosts and maintains software solutions that it licenses to its clients. The company serves three primary markets in the United States: banks, credit unions, and alternative financial services providers. Digiliti also provides mobile money, remote deposit capture, money management for prepaid cards, bill pay in a snap, merchant capture for PC, Mac and mobile users and real-time image verification.

Analyst Ratings

Digiliti Money Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digiliti Money Group (OTCEM: DGLT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Digiliti Money Group's (DGLT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Digiliti Money Group.

Q

What is the target price for Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Digiliti Money Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Digiliti Money Group (DGLT)?

A

The stock price for Digiliti Money Group (OTCEM: DGLT) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 16:41:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Digiliti Money Group.

Q

When is Digiliti Money Group (OTCEM:DGLT) reporting earnings?

A

Digiliti Money Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digiliti Money Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Digiliti Money Group (DGLT) operate in?

A

Digiliti Money Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.