There is no Press for this Ticker
Dragon Jade International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of trading of health supplement products and providing related medical and health consultancy services. Its operating segment includes Healthcare products and services (HC) and Wine Distribution (WD). The company generates maximum revenue from the Wine Distribution (WD) segment. The firm has a business network across Asia including Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Dragon Jade International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dragon Jade International (DGJI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dragon Jade International (OTC: DGJI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dragon Jade International's (DGJI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dragon Jade International.

Q

What is the target price for Dragon Jade International (DGJI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dragon Jade International

Q

Current Stock Price for Dragon Jade International (DGJI)?

A

The stock price for Dragon Jade International (OTC: DGJI) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:08:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dragon Jade International (DGJI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dragon Jade International.

Q

When is Dragon Jade International (OTC:DGJI) reporting earnings?

A

Dragon Jade International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dragon Jade International (DGJI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dragon Jade International.

Q

What sector and industry does Dragon Jade International (DGJI) operate in?

A

Dragon Jade International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.