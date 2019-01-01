ñol

Donegal Gr
(NASDAQ:DGICB)
15.66
-0.155[-0.98%]
At close: May 26
13.60
-2.0600[-13.15%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low16.75 - 16.75
52 Week High/Low12 - 16.75
Open / Close16.75 / 16.75
Float / Outstanding920.7K / 31.4M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 4.2K
Mkt Cap492M
P/E18.54
50d Avg. Price14.41
Div / Yield0.59/3.52%
Payout Ratio63.1
EPS0.43
Total Float920.7K

Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB), Dividends

Donegal Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Donegal Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.50%

Annual Dividend

$0.59

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Donegal Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Donegal Gr (DGICB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Donegal Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Donegal Gr (DGICB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Donegal Gr (DGICB). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Donegal Gr (DGICB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Donegal Gr (DGICB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB)?
A

Donegal Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Donegal Gr (DGICB) was $0.15 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

