QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Deltagen
(OTCEM:DGEN)
~0
00
At close: Dec 30
0.01
0.0100[999900.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Deltagen (OTC:DGEN), Dividends

Deltagen issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deltagen generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 21, 2007
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Deltagen Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Deltagen (DGEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Deltagen (DGEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen (DGEN). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2007 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Deltagen (DGEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen (DGEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Deltagen (OTCEM:DGEN)?
A

Deltagen has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deltagen (DGEN) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2007.

