Deltagen (OTC:DGEN), Dividends

Deltagen issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Deltagen generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2007.
There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen (DGEN). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2007 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Deltagen (DGEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2007
Deltagen has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Deltagen (DGEN) was $0.05 and was paid out next on May 31, 2007.
Browse dividends on all stocks.