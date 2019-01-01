QQQ
Range
49.28 - 50.32
Vol / Avg.
5.3K/4.9K
Div / Yield
1/2.04%
52 Wk
38.89 - 56.1
Mkt Cap
114.2B
Payout Ratio
55.81
Open
50.25
P/E
27.77
EPS
0
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
The product of a merger between Grand Metropolitan and Guinness in 1997, Diageo is one of the world's leading producers of branded premium spirits, approximately level with Kweichow Moutai in revenue terms. It also produces and markets beer and wine. Brands include Johnnie Walker blended scotch, Smirnoff vodka, Crown Royal Canadian whiskey, Captain Morgan rum, Tanqueray gin, Baileys Irish Cream, and Guinness stout. Diageo also owns 34% of premium champagne and cognac maker Moet Hennessy, a subsidiary of French luxury-goods maker LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton, and a near-55% stake in India's United Spirits.

Diageo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diageo (DGEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diageo (OTCPK: DGEAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Diageo's (DGEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diageo.

Q

What is the target price for Diageo (DGEAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Diageo (OTCPK: DGEAF) was reported by RBC Capital on April 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DGEAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Diageo (DGEAF)?

A

The stock price for Diageo (OTCPK: DGEAF) is $49.28 last updated Today at 6:16:46 PM.

Q

Does Diageo (DGEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diageo.

Q

When is Diageo (OTCPK:DGEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Diageo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diageo (DGEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diageo.

Q

What sector and industry does Diageo (DGEAF) operate in?

A

Diageo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.