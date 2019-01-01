QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Diagnocure Inc is a Canada based biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in the business activity of development and commercialization of products relating to the diagnosis of cancer. The group generates its revenue from research and license agreement. The head office of the company is located in Quebec, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diagnocure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diagnocure (DGCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diagnocure (OTCEM: DGCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diagnocure's (DGCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diagnocure.

Q

What is the target price for Diagnocure (DGCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diagnocure

Q

Current Stock Price for Diagnocure (DGCRF)?

A

The stock price for Diagnocure (OTCEM: DGCRF) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 20:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diagnocure (DGCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diagnocure.

Q

When is Diagnocure (OTCEM:DGCRF) reporting earnings?

A

Diagnocure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diagnocure (DGCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diagnocure.

Q

What sector and industry does Diagnocure (DGCRF) operate in?

A

Diagnocure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.