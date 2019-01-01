ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc.
(OTCEM:DFTS)
$~0
Last update: 11:07AM
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0 - 0Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. Stock (OTC:DFTS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q
When is DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. (OTCEM:DFTS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc. (OTCEM:DFTS)?
A

There are no earnings for DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc.

Q
What were DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc.’s (OTCEM:DFTS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY SYS by Defense Technology Systems, Inc.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.