QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Discover Financial
(NYSE:DFS)
112.26
1.48[1.34%]
At close: May 27
112.20
-0.0600[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low110.8 - 112.73
52 Week High/Low98.38 - 135.69
Open / Close111.1 / 112.2
Float / Outstanding244.5M / 281M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap31.5B
P/E6.6
50d Avg. Price110.9
Div / Yield2.4/2.14%
Payout Ratio11.41
EPS4.23
Total Float244.5M

Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), Dividends

Discover Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Discover Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.19%

Annual Dividend

$2.4

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Discover Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Discover Financial (DFS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discover Financial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.60 on June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Discover Financial (DFS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Discover Financial ($DFS) will be on June 9, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Discover Financial (DFS) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Discover Financial (DFS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Discover Financial (DFS) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.60

Q
What is the dividend yield for Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS)?
A

Discover Financial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Discover Financial (DFS) was $0.60 and was paid out next on June 9, 2022.

