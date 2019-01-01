D4t4 Solutions PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on providing data solutions for its clients. The specific area of focus for the company is data and analytics related to consumers; the collection of data on how consumers interact with digital channels, the management and analysis of the data and the implementation of cost-effective solutions to assist companies to get real value from their data assets. The business of the group is operated through four business segments namely Product - Own IP, Product - 3rd party, Delivery services and Support and maintenance. it derives the majority of revenue from Product - Own IP segment. Geographically, it has its presence in the regions of UK, Europe, USA and in other countries.