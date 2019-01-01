QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
3.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-3.21
Shares
91.9M
Outstanding
Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company based in the United States. The company processes, sells, and distributes dairy products under more than 50 local and regional dairy brands and private labels such as DairyPure and TruMoo. Dean Foods provides products including ice cream, cultured products, juices, teas, bottled water, and other products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions, and governmental entities throughout the United States. The majority of the company's income is generated from fluid milk sales.

Dean Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dean Foods (DFODQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dean Foods (OTC: DFODQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dean Foods's (DFODQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dean Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Dean Foods (DFODQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dean Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Dean Foods (DFODQ)?

A

The stock price for Dean Foods (OTC: DFODQ) is $0.0387 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 19:29:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dean Foods (DFODQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dean Foods.

Q

When is Dean Foods (OTC:DFODQ) reporting earnings?

A

Dean Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dean Foods (DFODQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dean Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Dean Foods (DFODQ) operate in?

A

Dean Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.