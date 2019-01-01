Daifuku provides manufacturing, consulting, engineering, design, installation, and after-sales services for material handling equipment and logistics systems. Its solutions are categorized into six segments: factory and distribution automation solutions (automated warehousing, automated storage and transport systems, sorting systems, and so on), electronic factory automation solutions for semiconductor cleanrooms, automotive factory automation solutions, airport baggage handling solutions, industrial computers/controllers, and car-washing machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.