There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Dong Fang Hui Le Inc is a development stage company, which plans to be involved in health management services, health education, health product sales, wellness services, sojourn wellness services, and complex regiment care through its subsidiary. All of its operations are conducted in Mainland China.


Dong Fang Hui Le Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dong Fang Hui Le (OTCPK: DFHL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dong Fang Hui Le's (DFHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dong Fang Hui Le.

Q

What is the target price for Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dong Fang Hui Le

Q

Current Stock Price for Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL)?

A

The stock price for Dong Fang Hui Le (OTCPK: DFHL) is $12.5 last updated Mon Jan 25 2021 15:11:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dong Fang Hui Le.

Q

When is Dong Fang Hui Le (OTCPK:DFHL) reporting earnings?

A

Dong Fang Hui Le does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dong Fang Hui Le.

Q

What sector and industry does Dong Fang Hui Le (DFHL) operate in?

A

Dong Fang Hui Le is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.