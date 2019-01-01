QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
China TMK Battery Systems Inc is a United States-based company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling nickel-metal hydride cell (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries which are used in vacuum cleaners, cordless power tools, medical devices, and other applications. The company has its production within the mainland China geographical region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China TMK Battery Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China TMK Battery Systems (OTCPK: DFEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China TMK Battery Systems's (DFEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China TMK Battery Systems.

Q

What is the target price for China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China TMK Battery Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL)?

A

The stock price for China TMK Battery Systems (OTCPK: DFEL) is $0.07 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:38:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China TMK Battery Systems.

Q

When is China TMK Battery Systems (OTCPK:DFEL) reporting earnings?

A

China TMK Battery Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China TMK Battery Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does China TMK Battery Systems (DFEL) operate in?

A

China TMK Battery Systems is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.