DOF ASA is active in the oil and gas markets. The company consists of a global team of skilled professionals who, combined with a fleet of state-of-the-art, purpose-built vessels, provide services to the Oil and Gas industry across the entire offshore life cycle. Its core businesses are vessel ownership, vessel management, project management, engineering, vessel operations, survey, remote intervention, and diving operations. The company operates in three segments: Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels (AHTS), and Subsea (Subsea vessel and subsea engineering). The Subsea segment derives the majority of its revenue. Its geographical segments are Brazil, United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, Canada, Singapore, United States, Philippines, Argentia, Angola, and others.