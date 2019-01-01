QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
316.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DOF ASA is active in the oil and gas markets. The company consists of a global team of skilled professionals who, combined with a fleet of state-of-the-art, purpose-built vessels, provide services to the Oil and Gas industry across the entire offshore life cycle. Its core businesses are vessel ownership, vessel management, project management, engineering, vessel operations, survey, remote intervention, and diving operations. The company operates in three segments: Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels (AHTS), and Subsea (Subsea vessel and subsea engineering). The Subsea segment derives the majority of its revenue. Its geographical segments are Brazil, United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, Canada, Singapore, United States, Philippines, Argentia, Angola, and others.

DOF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DOF (DFASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DOF (OTCEM: DFASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DOF's (DFASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DOF.

Q

What is the target price for DOF (DFASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DOF

Q

Current Stock Price for DOF (DFASF)?

A

The stock price for DOF (OTCEM: DFASF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DOF (DFASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DOF.

Q

When is DOF (OTCEM:DFASF) reporting earnings?

A

DOF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DOF (DFASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DOF.

Q

What sector and industry does DOF (DFASF) operate in?

A

DOF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.