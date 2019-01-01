Devro PLC is a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. Its core product is collagen casings. Collagen casing is used to manufacture all varieties of sausages. It has edible, non-edible, films and plastics types. The firm's other products are a variety of sausages and meat products. The company's manufacturing sites are in USA, UK, Czech Republic and Australia. The firm has the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe geographic segments. It derives a majority of its revenues from the EMEA segment. Its revenue comes mainly from the sale of collagen products to food manufacturers and local distributors.