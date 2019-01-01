Aker BP (OTC:DETNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Aker BP using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Aker BP Questions & Answers
When is Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Aker BP
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF)?
There are no earnings for Aker BP
What were Aker BP’s (OTCPK:DETNF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Aker BP
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.