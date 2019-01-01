QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Destination Maternity Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates approximately 1,000 retail locations, including over 450 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and approximately 600 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States, in Puerto Rico and, in England. In addition, the company also sells merchandise on the Internet, primarily through its motherhood.com, apeaInthepod.com, and destinationmaternity.com websites. Geographically operation of the group is functioned through the United States and it derives the majority of its income through the sale of products.

Destination Maternity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Destination Maternity (DESTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Destination Maternity (OTCEM: DESTQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Destination Maternity's (DESTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Destination Maternity.

Q

What is the target price for Destination Maternity (DESTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Destination Maternity

Q

Current Stock Price for Destination Maternity (DESTQ)?

A

The stock price for Destination Maternity (OTCEM: DESTQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:39:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Destination Maternity (DESTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Destination Maternity.

Q

When is Destination Maternity (OTCEM:DESTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Destination Maternity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Destination Maternity (DESTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Destination Maternity.

Q

What sector and industry does Destination Maternity (DESTQ) operate in?

A

Destination Maternity is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.