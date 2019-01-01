Destination Maternity Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates approximately 1,000 retail locations, including over 450 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and approximately 600 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States, in Puerto Rico and, in England. In addition, the company also sells merchandise on the Internet, primarily through its motherhood.com, apeaInthepod.com, and destinationmaternity.com websites. Geographically operation of the group is functioned through the United States and it derives the majority of its income through the sale of products.