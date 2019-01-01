Descente Ltd is a Japanese based company engages in the manufacture and sale of sportswear, sporting goods, and related articles. The company markets its products under brands such as Descente, Le coq Sportif, Umbro, Arena, Musingwear, Skins, Marmot, Lanvin sport, Srixon, Avia, Ryka, Shiseist, Cutter and Buck, Inov-8 and other.