There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Direct Equity International Inc develops and markets Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) internet/digital properties for a myriad of business and consumer uses. It provides consulting, brand management, website design and management, offline and online marketing, graphic design, strategic content, E-commerce solutions, company email, search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM), LinkedIn assistant, social media management, social media marketing, video production product development, customer relationship management, trade shows and events, web hosting and domains and print services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Direct Equity Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Direct Equity Intl (DEQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direct Equity Intl (OTCPK: DEQI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Direct Equity Intl's (DEQI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direct Equity Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Direct Equity Intl (DEQI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direct Equity Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Direct Equity Intl (DEQI)?

A

The stock price for Direct Equity Intl (OTCPK: DEQI) is $0.009 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Direct Equity Intl (DEQI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Direct Equity Intl.

Q

When is Direct Equity Intl (OTCPK:DEQI) reporting earnings?

A

Direct Equity Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direct Equity Intl (DEQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direct Equity Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Direct Equity Intl (DEQI) operate in?

A

Direct Equity Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.