Direct Equity International Inc develops and markets Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) internet/digital properties for a myriad of business and consumer uses. It provides consulting, brand management, website design and management, offline and online marketing, graphic design, strategic content, E-commerce solutions, company email, search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM), LinkedIn assistant, social media management, social media marketing, video production product development, customer relationship management, trade shows and events, web hosting and domains and print services.