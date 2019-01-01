QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Discovery Energy Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is mainly engaged in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil and energy projects. The exploration properties of the company include Cooper and Eromanga Basins in the State of South Australia. The Cooper basin is divided into several depo-centers by faulted anticlinal trends whereas the Eromanga basin is developed as interior sag over the central and eastern region of Australia.

Discovery Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery Energy (DENR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery Energy (OTCPK: DENR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discovery Energy's (DENR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery Energy (DENR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery Energy (DENR)?

A

The stock price for Discovery Energy (OTCPK: DENR) is $0.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Discovery Energy (DENR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery Energy.

Q

When is Discovery Energy (OTCPK:DENR) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery Energy (DENR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery Energy (DENR) operate in?

A

Discovery Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.