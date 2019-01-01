Discovery Energy Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is mainly engaged in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil and energy projects. The exploration properties of the company include Cooper and Eromanga Basins in the State of South Australia. The Cooper basin is divided into several depo-centers by faulted anticlinal trends whereas the Eromanga basin is developed as interior sag over the central and eastern region of Australia.