Democrasoft Hldgs
(OTCEM:DEMO)
0.003
00
At close: May 6
0.0029
-0.0001[-3.33%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Democrasoft Hldgs (OTC:DEMO), Dividends

Democrasoft Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Democrasoft Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 6, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Democrasoft Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Democrasoft Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.90 on May 16, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2005 and was $0.90

Q
How much per share is the next Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.90 on May 16, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for Democrasoft Hldgs (OTCEM:DEMO)?
A

Democrasoft Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Democrasoft Hldgs (DEMO) was $0.90 and was paid out next on May 16, 2005.

