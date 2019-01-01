ñol

Delta Galil Industries
(OTCPK:DELTF)
56.00
00
At close: May 11
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.57 - 74.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 25.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E12.76
50d Avg. Price65.2
Div / Yield0.94/1.68%
Payout Ratio22.71
EPS0.69
Total Float-

Delta Galil Industries (OTC:DELTF), Dividends

Delta Galil Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Delta Galil Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.556

Last Dividend

Mar 9, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Delta Galil Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Galil Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on March 24, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Galil Industries (DELTF). The last dividend payout was on March 24, 2015 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delta Galil Industries (DELTF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on March 24, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Delta Galil Industries (OTCPK:DELTF)?
A

Delta Galil Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Delta Galil Industries (DELTF) was $0.14 and was paid out next on March 24, 2015.

