De La Rue PLC offers security products, software solutions, and specialist services that underpin the integrity of trade, personal identity, and the movement of goods. Its segments include: Currency provides printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components; Identity Solutions involve the provision of passport, e-Passport, national ID and e-ID, driving license and voter registration schemes; and Product Authentication and Traceability produces security documents, including authentication labels, brand licensing products, government documents, cheques, and postage stamps. It operates in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the Rest of the world and derives maximum revenue from the currency segment.