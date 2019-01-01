ñol

Dell Technologies
(NYSE:DELL)
49.62
5.69[12.95%]
At close: May 27
49.67
0.0500[0.10%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low48.45 - 52.6
52 Week High/Low38.33 - 115
Open / Close50.39 / 49.58
Float / Outstanding233.4M / 748.1M
Vol / Avg.15.9M / 4.9M
Mkt Cap37.1B
P/E7.92
50d Avg. Price47.6
Div / Yield1.32/2.66%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float233.4M

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Dividends

Dell Technologies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dell Technologies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.32%

Annual Dividend

$1.32

Last Dividend

Apr 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dell Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dell Technologies (DELL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dell Technologies. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dell Technologies (DELL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dell Technologies (DELL). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next Dell Technologies (DELL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dell Technologies (DELL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)?
A

Dell Technologies has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dell Technologies (DELL) was $0.33 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

