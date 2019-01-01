QQQ
De'Longhi SPA is an Italy-based company that is principally engaged in designing, producing, and selling small domestic appliances. The company's products consist of coffeemakers, cooking and food products, ironing products, floor-care products, air conditioners and air treatment products, heating products, and others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from coffeemakers and cooking and food preparation products. It offers products under four brands: De'Longhi, Kenwood, Braun, and Ariete. Products under the De'Longhi brand contribute over half of total revenue. The company has a business presence across the world, including Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and elsewhere, with Europe its largest market.

De'Longhi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy De'Longhi (DELHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of De'Longhi (OTCGM: DELHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are De'Longhi's (DELHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for De'Longhi.

Q

What is the target price for De'Longhi (DELHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for De'Longhi

Q

Current Stock Price for De'Longhi (DELHF)?

A

The stock price for De'Longhi (OTCGM: DELHF) is $31 last updated Thu Jan 14 2021 19:04:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does De'Longhi (DELHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for De'Longhi.

Q

When is De'Longhi (OTCGM:DELHF) reporting earnings?

A

De'Longhi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is De'Longhi (DELHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for De'Longhi.

Q

What sector and industry does De'Longhi (DELHF) operate in?

A

De'Longhi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.