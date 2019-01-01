De'Longhi SPA is an Italy-based company that is principally engaged in designing, producing, and selling small domestic appliances. The company's products consist of coffeemakers, cooking and food products, ironing products, floor-care products, air conditioners and air treatment products, heating products, and others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from coffeemakers and cooking and food preparation products. It offers products under four brands: De'Longhi, Kenwood, Braun, and Ariete. Products under the De'Longhi brand contribute over half of total revenue. The company has a business presence across the world, including Europe, America, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and elsewhere, with Europe its largest market.