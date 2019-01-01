QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Rio Paranapanema Energia SA is involved in the energy sector. The company is engaged in the generation and commercialization of electric energy for industrial, residential and commercial consumption, among others. In addition to generating, the company also markets electricity in the Free and Regulated (ACL) and Free Contracting Environments. It also provides for online energy monitoring using real-time technology.

see more
Rio Paranapanema Energia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCEM: DEIPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rio Paranapanema Energia's (DEIPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rio Paranapanema Energia.

Q

What is the target price for Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rio Paranapanema Energia

Q

Current Stock Price for Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY)?

A

The stock price for Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCEM: DEIPY) is $5.7 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCEM:DEIPY) reporting earnings?

A

Rio Paranapanema Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rio Paranapanema Energia.

Q

What sector and industry does Rio Paranapanema Energia (DEIPY) operate in?

A

Rio Paranapanema Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.