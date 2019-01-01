|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCEM: DEIPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rio Paranapanema Energia.
There is no analysis for Rio Paranapanema Energia
The stock price for Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCEM: DEIPY) is $5.7 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 14:30:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Rio Paranapanema Energia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Rio Paranapanema Energia.
Rio Paranapanema Energia is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.