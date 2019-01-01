QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.48 - 1.52
Vol / Avg.
261.6K/16.7K
Div / Yield
0.16/10.52%
52 Wk
1.26 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.52
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
849.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Diversified Energy Co PLC is an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. The company acquires and manages gas and oil properties and certain associated midstream assets. Its operations are located throughout the neighboring states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diversified Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversified Energy (DECPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversified Energy (OTCQX: DECPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversified Energy's (DECPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diversified Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Diversified Energy (DECPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diversified Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversified Energy (DECPF)?

A

The stock price for Diversified Energy (OTCQX: DECPF) is $1.5 last updated Today at 4:47:47 PM.

Q

Does Diversified Energy (DECPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diversified Energy.

Q

When is Diversified Energy (OTCQX:DECPF) reporting earnings?

A

Diversified Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diversified Energy (DECPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversified Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversified Energy (DECPF) operate in?

A

Diversified Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.