Decision Diagnostics (OTC:DECN), Dividends

Decision Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Decision Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics.
There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics (DECN). The last dividend payout was on July 23, 2003 and was $1.08
There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics (DECN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.08 on July 23, 2003
The most current yield for Decision Diagnostics (DECN) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 23, 2003
Browse dividends on all stocks.