QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Decision Diagnostics
(OTCEM:DECN)
0.0003
00
At close: May 27
0.004
0.0037[1233.33%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 0
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.02
Open / Close0 / 0
Float / Outstanding- / 357.9M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 121.1K
Mkt Cap107.4K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Decision Diagnostics (OTC:DECN), Dividends

Decision Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Decision Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Decision Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Decision Diagnostics (DECN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics.

Q
What date did I need to own Decision Diagnostics (DECN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics (DECN). The last dividend payout was on July 23, 2003 and was $1.08

Q
How much per share is the next Decision Diagnostics (DECN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Decision Diagnostics (DECN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.08 on July 23, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for Decision Diagnostics (OTCEM:DECN)?
A

The most current yield for Decision Diagnostics (DECN) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 23, 2003

