QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Dillard's
(NYSE:DDS)
302.31
16.80[5.88%]
At close: May 27
302.37
0.0600[0.02%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low285.52 - 305
52 Week High/Low130 - 416.71
Open / Close286.96 / 302.37
Float / Outstanding4.3M / 18.1M
Vol / Avg.303.7K / 247.9K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E6.26
50d Avg. Price288.48
Div / Yield0.8/0.26%
Payout Ratio1.55
EPS13.68
Total Float4.3M

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), Dividends

Dillard's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dillard's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dillard's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dillard's (DDS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 23, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Dillard's (DDS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Dillard's ($DDS) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Dillard's (DDS) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Dillard's (DDS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Dillard's (DDS) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.20

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)?
A

The most current yield for Dillard's (DDS) is 0.32% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

