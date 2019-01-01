Diversified Resources (OTC:DDRIQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$2.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Diversified Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Diversified Resources Questions & Answers
When is Diversified Resources (OTCEM:DDRIQ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Diversified Resources
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diversified Resources (OTCEM:DDRIQ)?
There are no earnings for Diversified Resources
What were Diversified Resources’s (OTCEM:DDRIQ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Diversified Resources
