Diversified Resources Inc is active in the oil and gas sector. It is focused on independent oil and gas exploration and production with operations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin and Raton Basins in Colorado and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico. It strives to identify and develop a balanced portfolio of low risk, high return drilling prospects that include both conventional and unconventional sites targeting various oil horizons and low risk, conventional offsets to existing production.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Diversified Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diversified Resources (DDRIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diversified Resources (OTCEM: DDRIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diversified Resources's (DDRIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Diversified Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Diversified Resources (DDRIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diversified Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Diversified Resources (DDRIQ)?

A

The stock price for Diversified Resources (OTCEM: DDRIQ) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:24:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Diversified Resources (DDRIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Diversified Resources.

Q

When is Diversified Resources (OTCEM:DDRIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Diversified Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Diversified Resources (DDRIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diversified Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Diversified Resources (DDRIQ) operate in?

A

Diversified Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.