Adamera Minerals Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade gold deposits in an established mining district of northeastern Washington State. The region has produced over 7,000,000 oz of gold historically, attesting to the potential for new discoveries. Adamera has spent over 8 years exploring and drilling prospective gold targets, establishing itself as the active explorer in the district. The company has 100% ownership of two other projects; Flag Hill and Empire Creek.