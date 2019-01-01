QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/6.55%
52 Wk
4.8 - 5.56
Mkt Cap
312.3M
Payout Ratio
121.32
Open
-
P/E
18.58
EPS
0.03
Shares
65.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dream Impact Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. It is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The objective is to generate financial returns along with positive social and environmental impacts.The Trust's underlying portfolio is comprised of realestateassetsreportedundertwooperatingsegments:developmentandinvestmentholdings,andrecurring income. The portfolio includes Zibi, West Don Lands, Indigenous Hub, Brightwater, etc. Substantial revenue is generated from the development and investment holdings segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dream Impact Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dream Impact (DDHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dream Impact (OTC: DDHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dream Impact's (DDHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dream Impact.

Q

What is the target price for Dream Impact (DDHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dream Impact

Q

Current Stock Price for Dream Impact (DDHRF)?

A

The stock price for Dream Impact (OTC: DDHRF) is $4.8 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dream Impact (DDHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dream Impact.

Q

When is Dream Impact (OTC:DDHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Dream Impact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dream Impact (DDHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dream Impact.

Q

What sector and industry does Dream Impact (DDHRF) operate in?

A

Dream Impact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.