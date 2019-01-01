Dream Impact Trust is a Canada-based open-ended trust. It is focused on asset alternative investments consisting of real estate, real estate lending, real estate development and renewable power. The objective is to generate financial returns along with positive social and environmental impacts.The Trust's underlying portfolio is comprised of realestateassetsreportedundertwooperatingsegments:developmentandinvestmentholdings,andrecurring income. The portfolio includes Zibi, West Don Lands, Indigenous Hub, Brightwater, etc. Substantial revenue is generated from the development and investment holdings segment.