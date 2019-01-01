|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DDH1 (OTCPK: DDHLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for DDH1.
There is no analysis for DDH1
The stock price for DDH1 (OTCPK: DDHLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for DDH1.
DDH1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for DDH1.
DDH1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.